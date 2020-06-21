The Cool Way The Mandalorian Added Fans To A Major Season 1 Moment

By way of The Mandalorian, each Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni recalled being in a bind when devising the season finale. Fans little doubt do not forget that the finale includes a standoff between Mando and his allies and Moff Gideon and his Imperial military, which is comprised of many Stormtroopers. Properly, it seems Favreau and Filoni had solely written in 30 stormtroopers however later felt that this quantity wouldn’t work. Not solely that, however they’d additionally maxed out the variety of accessible Stormtrooper costumes. With this, the 2 got here up with the concept to name the 501st Legion to see in the event that they’d assist, they usually had been finally more than pleased to oblige.