The copyright trial that pitted the ResearchGate social network against scientific publishers remains a ‘victory for all’

ResearchGate is a social network created in 2008 and aimed at scientific researchers from all fields, among which it already has 20 million users. Although it offers services such as forums and discussion groups, question and answer sections or bibliographic records, its greatest attraction lies in its role as a repository of academic articles, to which it provides free access.

Nine years after its creation, in 2017, ResearchGate received a request from the International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM) on behalf of 140 publishing companies: it required ResearchGate to implement a mechanism to identify content protected by copyright…





…but the platform rejected the proposal, preferring publishers to send takedown requests as infringing content was detected. A few weeks later, two of those science editors (the German Elsevier and the American Chemical Society) sued ResearchGate in court alleging copyright reasons: 50 of the articles it hosted had been posted without their owners’ permission.

This occurred a few months after Elsevier, the world’s largest scientific publisher, managed to get another court order Sci-Hub and other similar websites to pay them $15 million in compensation for damages and the economic losses caused by the free dissemination of scientific papers.

Elsevier is, in fact, a company well known for its ‘legal activism’ against this kind of initiative of free diffusion: in recent dates it has gone so far as to accuse Sci-Hub of “spying for Russia” and has promoted that university libraries equip themselves with spyware to protect copyright. Before all that, in 2008, Aaron Swartz already called them knowledge hoarders in his ‘Open Access Guerrilla Manifesto’.

But what finally happened with his lawsuit against ResearchGate? Well, finally, the 21st civil chamber of the Regional Court of Munich I has delivered a sentence, and this It has been sold by both parties as a victory… despite the fact that it is a setback for both.

On the one hand, it considers ResearchGate responsible for what documents are uploaded to its platform, without being able to take refuge in the responsibility of the usersfor which it prohibits you from continuing to offer the 50 controversial ‘papers’ on your website (they had already been withdrawn years ago, anyway)…

… but on the other refuses to award damages to the plaintiffs because they were not able in any of the cases to prove their rights over the papers (that is, they had reached agreements with each and every one of their authors), a detail that they omitted in their statement to the media celebrating “their victory”.

The impact of the court agreeing with the publishers that ResearchGate cannot claim to be a mere passive provider infrastructure in the cloud, but played an active role in providing users with “specific tools”, but certainly compensation for damages could have jeopardized the continuity of ResearchGatea possibility now ruled out.

“ResearchGate’s insistence that publishers send takedown notices is not in accordance with the law, and is highly harmful for the research community,” the editors said in their statement.

But ResearchGate responds that it has always worked with other publishers using a notice and takedown system, and more recently, too. has launched a content blocking system, as a result of regulatory changes in Germany and the EU:

“These measures are available to any publisher who wishes to take advantage of them, and Elsevier and the ACS are already using themin fact”.

Via | TorrentFreak