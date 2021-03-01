“The Cordoba hero”: the Denver Nuggets coach’s impressive praise for Facundo Campazzo

The Denver coach’s praise for Campazzo: “He’s the hero of Córdoba”

After the frustration that the closing of the game meant against Washington Wizards, Facundo Campazzo easily rebuilt and had an outstanding performance in the victory of Denver Nuggets for 129-96 in view of Oklahoma City Thunder. The Argentine contributed nine points and once again stood out for his flashes of magic every time he came into contact with the orange ball.

The good performance of the point guard did not go unnoticed by the fans and neither by the coach Michael Malone, which once finished the game filled him with praise. First of all, and in perfect Spanish, he said to the journalist who had asked him about Facu’s performance: “This game is very important, my friend, do you understand?”

Then, already in English, he defined Campazzo as “The hero of Córdoba” And, regarding his performance before the Oklahoma cast, he noted: “He plays tough, he plays very well on defense. I was very bad after the game against Washington because he couldn’t make the ball, he missed that last ball of the game. But today he answered very well, I love this guy”.

Campazzo had a great performance against Oklahoma

“He plays hard every minute he’s on the court and usually makes the right move every time. Facundo had a great game, with nine points, and he is the leader of the group in the substitute bench ”, he concluded, making clear with his words and also with his expressions his joy for the current situation of the Argentine player.

Against Oklahoma, the 29-year-old point guard accumulated 9 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 assist throughout the 24 minutes he was on the court, an amount of time that left him behind Jamal Murray (30 minutes), Jokic (30), Monte Morris (28), Michael Porter Jr. (27) and Will Barton (27), the regulars chosen by Michael Malone.

The next presentation for the Nuggets will be on next Monday, March 1 against the Chicago Bulls as a visitor from 22 (will televise NBA TV). The next day, they will visit the Milwaukee Bucks starting at 23 (NBA League Pass) and on March 4 they will go to the home of the Indiana Pacers from 22 (NBA TV).

