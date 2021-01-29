The costly sanction for Facundo Campazzo’s partner who hit a rival in the genitals was known

The disqualifying action of Jamal Murray

The Canadian base Jamal Murray, figure of the Denver Nuggets, was fined by the NBA on Wednesday for striking a Tim Hardaway Jr. during the crash before the Dallas Mavericks of Monday. The 23-year-old was expelled from the game after receiving his second flagrant foul for this action, which occurred with four minutes and 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

On the play, Murray fell to the ground after a collision without the ball with Hardaway Jr. and then hit his rival as he got back on his feet. The referees immediately pointed out the infraction and, after reviewing the video, they expelled the Canadian. For this unsportsmanlike action, the basketball player must pay a financial fine of USD 25 thousand.

In the 16 games played this season, Murray averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the franchise, which chain a streak of four consecutive victories and occupy fourth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets they finally managed to surpass the Mavericks por 117 and 113

That expulsion, in addition to allowing Facundo Campazzo to have more minutes on the floor, who provided two assists to JaMychal Green and aroused the praise of his coach, gave Michael Porter Jr. more prominence in attack. The 22-year-old assumed his role on offense and contributed 30 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, being one of the great figures along with Nikola Jokic (10 rebounds, 4 assists and 20 units).

Thanks to that triumph, The Denver Nuggets now have a 10-win, 7-loss record, allowing them to appear in fourth place in the Western Conference, behind the Los Angeles Lakers (14-4), the Los Angeles Clippers (13-4) and the Utah Jazz (12-4). The Dallas Mavericks, for their part, with their 8-9 figure in 10th place, bidding for one of the last tickets to the playoffs.

The next game of the Mavericiks will be this Wednesday, from 23, against the Utah Jazz in the Living Smart Home Arena. The Denver Nuggets, for their part, will also take the field today, but from 9:30 p.m. American Airlines Arena against the Miami Heat.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

To whom did Facundo Campazzo dedicate his best play in the NBA?

Campazzo added 2 assists and earned a strong praise from his coach after the victory against Doncic’s team

With information from AFP