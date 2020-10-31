The country can never forget the Pulwama attack, I faced the ugly politics, but now the opposition is exposed: PM Modi

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) visited the Statue of Unity and worshiped and attended the unity parade. In the Unity Day Parade, Prime Minister Modi said that last year no one had imagined that the Covid-19 epidemic would come, but the country fought it with collective strength and will and it has never been seen before in history. PM Modi also mentioned terrorism and Pulwama attack during his speech. PM Modi said that the country can never forget this attack. Also Read – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: ​​Know the same things about Iron Man and the country’s first Home Minister

The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics… I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation: PM Modi

He said that while I was watching the parade of paramilitary forces here today, there was another picture in my mind. This picture was of the Pulwama attack. The country can never forget that when the whole country was sad due to the leaving of their brave sons, some people were not involved in that misery, they were watching their political selfishness in the Pulwama attack. The Prime Minister said that the country cannot forget how many things had gone and how statements were made. The nation cannot forget how extreme politics was when selfish and arrogant politics was inflicted on the nation.

He said that the news that has come from the neighboring country in the past, the way the truth has been accepted in the Parliament there, he has brought the real faces of these people to the country. To what extent can these people go for their political selfishness, the politics done after the Pulwama attack is a great example of this.

He said that I would urge such political parties not to do such politics in the interest of the security of the country, for the morale of our security forces, please avoid such things. For your selfishness, you will not be able to interest the country nor your party by playing in the hands of the anti-national forces, knowingly or unknowingly. The Prime Minister said that we must always remember that the highest interest for all of us is country interest. When we think of everyone’s interests, only then will we progress, we will progress.

He said that today those eyeing the land of India are getting a befitting reply. Today, India is building hundreds of kilometers of long roads, dozens of bridges, many tunnels. Today’s India is fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and honor. Prime Minister Modi said that both India’s vision and the attitude on the border have changed. Our army has the power to give a befitting reply.

Today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi said that in today’s environment, all the countries of the world need the most to unite against terrorism. He said that peace, brotherhood and mutual respect is the true identity of humanity. Peace, unity and harmony .. That is his only path. PM Modi said that India has been a victim of terrorism for the last several decades, a victim of terrorism. India has lost thousands of its brave soldiers and innocent citizens. India is well aware of the agony of terror. India has always given a befitting reply to terrorism. Today the whole world also has to unite and defeat every force that is with terror, which is promoting terrorism.

PM Modi said that our diversity is our existence. If we are one, we are extraordinary, but friends, we also have to remember that this unity of India, this power keeps on knocking others. They want to make this diversity our only weakness. It is necessary to recognize such forces, there is a need to be vigilant.