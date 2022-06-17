The Country Club: the secrets of the most demanding course for golfers at the US Open

Keegan Bradley shoots during a practice lap at The Country Club, which promises a great show

After that triumph of Francis Ouimet in 1913 the US Open was slow to return to The Country Club. The year was 1963, on the occasion of celebrating the 50th anniversary of that unforgettable feat.

The 63rd edition of the US Open was characterized by high scores mainly due to the strong wind that blew throughout the week, especially on Saturday, when the two final rounds were played. Gusts of up to 80 km/h made the final score 293 strokes, 9 over par, and it is still today the highest in the history of the championship in the post-WWII era. Jack Nicklaus was the defending champion and came into The Country Club as the heavy favorite after earning his first green jacket a couple of months earlier. Rounds of 76 and 77 knocked him off the cut by a single punch. It would be the last cut Nicklaus would miss at the US Open until 1985.

After 36 holes, Jackie Cupit, Arnold Palmer and Don Finsterwald were the leaders with 142 shots, with Julius Boros three off the lead. Early on Saturday the third round began and the wind already indicated that the pairs were going to celebrate. Cupit scored 76 hits and was the only leader with a minimal advantage over Palmer, Burkemo and Lema. Boros was still 3 shots away. Playing in front of the leaders Julius Boros he managed two birdies in the last 3 holes to put the score of 293 strokes and sit down to wait.

Scottie Scheffler signs autographs during practice to the delight of fans

Cupit seemed to have everything under control, but the short par 4 of the 17th was once again the protagonist as it had been 50 years before. The leader missed the green, he needed 3 putts to hole out and the double bogey left him even with Palmer and Boros. On the final hole he had a chance to win, but missed from just under 4 meters. It was the second time in as many times at The Country Club that the US Open would go down to a three-player playoff.

On Sunday, June 23, the tiebreaker was played and Boros quickly took advantage. After the first leg he had 3 to Palmer and 4 to Cupit. A year ago Arnold Palmer had lost the championship in a playoff against Jack Nicklaus and when he double bogeyed in the 12th his luck was cast. Boros was in charge of putting emotion on it by making a double bogey on the 13th so that Cupit was only 3 strokes away, but from then on he did not make a mistake again. At 43 years of age he won his second US Open, the previous one had been in 1952, to be at that time the second oldest in history to win the championship. Palmer never won the US Open again and Jackie Cupit would never have a chance like the one in 1963.

The third US Open at The Country Club came to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Ouimet’s triumph. The course was 7,010 yards long in 1988 and the total prize pool was $1 million. of which 180 thousand went to the winner. This year the total bag will be 17.5 million, with 3.1 for the winner.

Francis Ouimet, winner at the age of 20 on the course where he worked as a caddy: from then on, a very popular figure in American golf

Scott Simpson, 1987 champion and US Open specialist, took the lead with two rounds to go by presenting cards of 69 and 66, having a minimal advantage over Larry Mize. One stroke further back the name of Curtis Strange appeared and 4 behind the leader was Nick Flado, tied with Sandy Lyle, winner of the Masters that year. Simpson felt the pressure on Saturday and Strange took command of the championship with a 69-shot card, for a total of 206, 7 under par, with Faldo, Gilder and Simpson within one shot.

Quickly the fight for the title was limited to Strange and Faldo, who fought all day for the championship. Even at the 16th tee, Faldo left with a par 3 bogey. Everything seemed resolved in favor of the North American who had a shot ahead and a putt of just over 4 meters on the 17th. The hole was once again the protagonist because in inexplicably Strange needed 3 putts to complete it. Now with the championship tied, Strange needed par in the last to force a playoff, which he achieved after a formidable shot from the bunker in the par 4 final.

For the third time the US Open at The Country Club needed one more round to define the champion. The fight was even between the two and Strange was one ahead at the 13th tee. There the championship began to be defined when the local scored a birdie against the British’s bogey. Faldo tried to recover with a birdie the next, but one more mistake on the 17th left him without a chance.

The fourth edition of the US Open in this historic place was planned for 2013 and thus celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ouimet’s victory, but the USGA and the club did not agree. The party was the US Amateur of that year won by the Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, and in which Scottie Scheffler (lost in the quarterfinals), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele participated.

Today the US Open starts for the fourth time at The Country Club and curiously not with the same layout as on the last two occasions. The club has an 18 hole course and 9 more called Primrose. Holes from both courses were always used, but not always in the same order. For this occasion, 15 holes of the main course and 3 of the Primrose will be used.

Get ready to see a course that is different from what the US Open has accustomed us to, with narrow fairways, with more water than usual., high rough around the greens, these being the smallest after those of Pebble Beach. The greens will be the biggest challenge for the players, because in addition to being very small in surface, they have false fronts and sides that make the real playing surface even smaller.

The most demanding test in golf is with us. That test where the pairs are always a good result and where the forecast tells us of winds that exceed 25 km/h for the four days. It is difficult to guess a winner, what seems certain is that The Country Club will give us excitement until the end, and if history repeats itself, 72 holes will not be enough to determine the champion.

