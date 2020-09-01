The country received 27 percent more rainfall in August this year, the fourth time in 120 years

new Delhi: The country received 27 percent more rainfall than normal in August this year. This is the fourth highest rainfall recorded in the last 120 years. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that between June 1 and August 31, the country received 10 percent more rainfall than normal. The rainy season is officially considered in the country from June 1 to September 30. Also Read – Amid dispute with China, India and Russia will conduct naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Scientist R.N. K. “In August, 27 percent more rainfall was recorded than normal,” said Gennamani. Let me tell you that IMD had predicted 97 percent rain against the long term average (LPA) for the month of August with 9 percent minus-plus error. Thus, rainfall between 96 and 104 percent of LAPA is considered normal. Also Read – State Ministry’s statement on recent deadlock in East Ladakh, ‘We have responded to the provocative action of China’

Genamani said, “The rainfall recorded in August 2020 is the highest in the last 44 years. At the same time, it is the fourth highest rainfall recorded in the last 120 years. ” Also Read – Corona Crisis: India will be one of the largest debt burdened emerging economies by 2021

In August 1926, 33 percent more rainfall was recorded than usual, which is the highest ever. After this, in August 1976, 28.4 percent more rainfall than normal, 27.8 percent more rainfall in August 1973 and 27 percent more rain than normal this year.

Skymet Weather ‘vice-president Mahesh Palwat said that due to the formation of five low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal in August, there has been so much rain this month. Cyclonic rotation of air occurs in the low pressure region. This is the first phase of the storm, but not necessarily the low pressure that turns into a cyclonic storm. The torrential rains that took place in the last month caused flooding conditions in many parts of the country.

Gennami said that due to five low pressure areas on the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains occurred in the central and northern parts of India. Five clear low pressure regions developed into four distinct low pressure regions.

– The first low pressure area formed near the Odisha coast between August 4 and 10. It entered the Arabian Sea via Central India and Gujarat and calmed down on the coast of Oman.

– Second low pressure area formed close to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast between 9 to 11 August. It passed through Chhattisgarh and northeast Madhya Pradesh and moved further towards northwest India, causing a flood situation in Jaipur on 14 August.

– Third low pressure area formed over Chhattisgarh and Northeast Madhya Pradesh between 13 to 18 August and moving over Northeast Rajasthan and South Punjab from 18 to 20 August due to which heavy rain in western India. Due to this low pressure, heavy rains occurred in Delhi and surrounding areas and created flood-like conditions.

– Fourth low pressure area was formed in central India and southwest Rajasthan and south Pakistan between 19 to 26 August. Its impact was seen on Telangana including Warangal and Hyderabad on 21 August, West Madhya Pradesh and South Rajasthan on 22 August and in Gujarat on 23-24 August.

– Fifth low pressure area also formed between 24 to 31 August.

According to the Meteorological Department, in June this year it received 17 percent more rainfall than normal.

– While it received 10 percent less rain than normal in July.

– IMD had forecast that LPA will receive 103 percent of the rainfall in July which falls in the general category.

– Between 1961 and 2000, the LPA of the entire country is 88 cm of rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, 104 percent of the LPA is expected to rain in the second season of the rainy season (August-September) and a possible error of eight percent has been kept in it.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Northwest Division has received 9 percent less rainfall.

– In the Northwest Division, it includes the areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

– Central India Division received 21 percent more rainfall

– In the Central Division which comprises areas of Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat.

– South Peninsula Division of IMD has recorded 20 percent more rainfall.

– South Division consists of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Union Territories of Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

– Eastern and Northeast divisions have received two percent more rainfall than normal.

West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and all the states of the Northeast come in the Eastern and North-Eastern divisions.