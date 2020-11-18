The court gave its verdict on whether the wife is unfaithful or not, Justice said – DNA test will show

Lucknow: A very strange case has emerged from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. After three years of divorce here, a woman gave birth to her child, after which the woman claimed that this child is her husband. But the husband is clearly refusing to accept the child. He says that after getting divorced three years ago, how can this child become his now. In such a situation, the husband has said about his wife that he has no relation with her. Also Read – Muslim woman married to Hindu man after adopting Hinduism: Appeal in HC against HC verdict

In this regard, husband Ram Asare filed a petition in the court demanding a DANA test of his child, but the family court rejected the petition of Ram Asare. After this, Ram Asare knocked on the door of Allahabad High Court and reached the court. The case was heard by a bench of Justice Vivek Agrawal here.

While giving its verdict, a bench of Justice Viveg Agarwal, while giving the important verdict, can be proved by DNA test whether the wife is unfaithful or not, Ram is the only way to prove that Asare is the father of the child. . Please tell that the screw is stuck in the case because the wife has given birth to the child after 3 years of divorce. Ram Asare is accusing his wife of having an affair with someone else. But the wife is clearly denying this.