The court imposed a fine on those who took part in the Tabligi Jamaat, Rs. 5 thousand was recovered from 121 foreign deposits.

new Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 5000-5000 on 79 Bangladeshi and 42 Kyrgyzstan nationals. These foreign nationals had admitted their charges related to various violations while participating in the Tabligi Jamaat in March. Foreign nationals took part in Nizamuddin Markaz despite the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 in India. Along with this, he had allegedly violated the visa norms and guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Metropolitan Magistrates Jitendra Pratap Singh and Rohit Gulia, while indicting Bangladeshi and Kyrgyzstan citizens, fined them Rs 5,000 each. However, three Bangladeshi and eight Kyrgyzstan nationals have not accepted the allegations in the case.

At the same time, the crime branch of Delhi Police has named more than 900 foreign nationals in this case. Please tell that an FIR was registered against the Tabligi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and others on 31 March. The accused have also been charged for violating prohibitory orders under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.