The cover of the new WWE 2K22 is filtered, with its leading star and a very special edition

In 2019, the release of WWE 2K20 was an earthquake in the fighting game franchise from 2K Sports and Visual Concepts. The disaster was such that those responsible decided to give the saga a year off, returning with WWE 2K22 next March, a new game that has been built from the ground up for wrestling fans.

However, so far we only have the launch window and some previews of the game modes that 2K itself has been doing, but since TecknikNews They have been able to access a leak of the cover that this new installment will wear. In it we see Rey Mysterio as the main star, occupying both the cover of the standard edition and that of the Deluxe. The veteran masked fighter appears along with very striking colors on the covers of the version that would correspond to PlayStation 5.

I would have three days early accessThe rest of the information helps us learn more about the game itself, which would have three days of early access planned to start on March 8. In the reservation incentives and in the Deluxe Edition itself, there is a very special addition, the so-called Undertaker Immortal Pack, which would celebrate the career of the legendary wrestler The Undertaker including three different characters (Phantom Mask, Lord of Darkness and the one corresponding to the Boneyard Match), cards and bonuses for the MyFaction mode.

WWE 2K22 llega a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S next march, although we will have to wait a bit to find out from what specific day we can find it for sale (around 11 if we pay attention to the leak). In 3DJuegos we have already been able to know more about him in advance, so we leave you a special article on WWE 2K22 after talking with those responsible and knowing in detail what the plans are with the new wrestling installment of the franchise.

