The Covid Certificate will continue with us until 2023: the European Union extends its use

The Covid Certificate, unlike what has happened with the Radar Covid application and its European namesakes, has been a successful implementation, and the European Commission has decided to extend its validity and use for twelve months, until June 30 of the year that coming, 2023.

Thus, although it can be felt that the pandemic is already ending, the European Union understands that there is still no normal situation that allows us to say goodbye to this control and security tool to enter bars and travel through the territory of the Member States.

The European Commission proposes changes

Despite this twelve-month extension, the European Commission does observe that there have been changes in the context that in turn make it necessary for there to be sections of the Covid Certificate that can be modified.

The first thing that will change is that high-quality laboratory antigen tests can be incorporated, to contemplate more than PCR and speed up obtaining a valid certificate. What has not been established at the moment is what exactly a high-quality laboratory means and which ones will be suitable.

Secondly, the Commission wants the certificates to show more clearly the doses of the vaccine administered in any Member State. It will not be necessary that we have all put it on in the same country. Finally, the Covid Certificate will also reflect the vaccines put into clinical trials. Even so, all this must still be approved in the Council and in the European Parliament.