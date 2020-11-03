‘The Craft: Legacy,’ ‘Unhinged’ Lead Fandango Streaming

MONDAY, Nov. 2

‘The Craft’ Sequel, ‘Unhinged’ Present Energy

Blumhouse’s “The Craft: Legacy,” the follow-up to 1996’s “The Craft,” and Russell Crowe’s thriller “Unhinged” have been the highest titles at Vudu and FandangoNOW, respectively, for the previous week on Fandango’s transactional streaming providers.

“The Craft: Legacy” is Vudu’s high title for the previous week (Monday by Sunday), by way of income, adopted by

“After We Collided,” “Unhinged,” “Love and Monsters,” “Spell,” “Beetlejuice,” “Mulan,” “Practice to Busan Presents: Peninsula,”

“Halloween” (1978) and “Hocus Pocus.”

FandangoNOW’s high ten titles for the previous week (Monday by Sunday), by way of income, are “Unhinged,” “The Craft: Legacy,” “After We Collided,” “Spell,” “Love and Monsters,” “Mulan,” “Practice to Busan Presents: Peninsula,” “The Name,” “Antebellum” and “Halloween” (1978).

New York Pageant Reviews Robust Attendance

Movie at Lincoln Heart has introduced that the 58th version of the New York Movie Pageant (NYFF), reimagined this 12 months to include drive-in and digital screenings, was among the many group’s most attended editions.

Opening Sept. 17 and shutting Oct. 11, NYFF introduced 94 movies from six continents and 40 international locations in FLC’s Digital Cinema over the course of a file 25 days. Screenings had been obtainable nationwide for the primary time within the pageant’s historical past, and audiences responded enthusiastically – almost 40,000 movie leases had been bought in all 50 states in addition to Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Moreover, NYFF expanded past its Manhattan residence on the Higher West Aspect, presenting 33 drive-in screenings in three of New York Metropolis’s 5 boroughs (Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens). The drive-ins had been attended by 8,300 New Yorkers and Spike Lee and Sofia Coppola participated in introducing drive-in screenings.

American Cinema Editors Open Awards Submissions

American Cinema Editors has begun accepting submissions for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards. They’re additionally now accepting submissions for the inaugural class: Greatest Edited Animated Sequence (Non-Theatrical).

The Eddie Awards acknowledge excellent enhancing in movie, tv and documentaries and might be held on April 18, 2021. “This has been a rare time for animated tv, and we’re proud to acknowledge the wonderful achievements of movie editors working in non-theatrical animation,” stated ACE Govt Director Jenni McCormick.

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards shut on Feb. 12, 2021. Please word: Tv should have aired between Nov. 2, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2020 and have movies have to be launched between Jan. 1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021.