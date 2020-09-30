‘The Craft’ Sequel Trailer Reveals New Coven of Witches

It’s time to name the corners, once more.

The primary trailer for “The Craft” sequel conjures up new witches whereas resurrecting an outdated demon.

Directed and written by actress Zoe Lister-Jones, whose Sundance debut “Band Help” charmed audiences in Park Metropolis, Utah, the contemporary spin invokes the spirit of the unique opening with the beloved “mild as a feather stiff as a board” recreation. Regardless of just a few different callbacks ( together with “we’re the weirdos”), the brand new movie, “The Craft: Legacy,” seems to happen the place the 1996 unique left off. Cailee Spaeny stars as Hannah, who’s pressured to maneuver and alter faculties when her mom (Michelle Monaghan) remarries. She positive aspects three new brothers together with a brand new dad (David Duchovny). Hannah’s presence on the new college awakens the native teenage coven (Lovie Simone, Gideon Adlon and Zoey Luna) that realizes they’ve discovered their fourth.

But it surely’s not all bedknobs and broomsticks for the teenager witches. Hannah quickly discovers a picture of Nancy Downs, the unique large unhealthy from the ’96 basic. Does this imply the return of the incomparable Fairuza Balk as Nancy? Has the binding spell set in place by Sarah (Robin Tunney) lastly worn off? Solely time will inform.

Initially slated for theatrical launch, “The Craft: Legacy,” from Blumhouse and Pink Wagon Leisure for Columbia Photos, will now debut on all PVOD platforms and be out there for buy on Oct. 28 … simply in time for Halloween.

Watch the trailer beneath: