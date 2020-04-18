The Cranberries ‘Zombie’ Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube – Variety

The music video for the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” the 1994 political protest tune written and sung by the late Dolores O’Riordan, has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

“Zombie” is the third video from the 1990s — and solely the sixth from the 20th century — to succeed in the YouTube billion-views milestone. The others are Weapons N’ Roses’ “November Rain” (1992); Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991); Weapons N’ Roses “Candy Little one O’ Mine” (1987); A-ha’s “Take On Me” (1985); and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” (1975).

The Cranberries are the primary Irish music group or artist to affix YouTube’s 1 billion views membership. Thus far in 2020, “Zombie” is averaging 178,000 every day views on YouTube. For the final a number of months, the band has been rallying followers to assist push “Zombie” to the one-billion-views mark on YouTube, which it lastly did on April 18.

The tune was written by O’Riordan as a protest tune after IRA bombings in northwest England’s Warrington in March 1993 killed two youngsters and injured 56 others. “Zombie,” that includes her trademark yodel-esque vocals, was produced by longtime Cranberries collaborator Stephen Avenue (The Smiths, Blur).

“Zombie” is from the band’s second album, “No Have to Argue,” and was launched as a single in September 1994. The monitor was recorded at Dublin’s Windmill Lane Studios.

The “Zombie” music video was directed by Samuel Bayer, who beforehand helmed Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Bayer shot unique footage of Northern Eire road scenes in Belfast with youngsters enjoying warfare video games throughout The Troubles, together with now-famous political and historic murals. Within the video, a gold-gilded O’Riordan stands earlier than an enormous cross carrying a crown of thorns surrounded by silver cherubs, with cutaway pictures of the band performing outdoor.

When it premiered in fall of 1994, the music video was initially banned by the BBC over violent imagery together with glimpses of kids wielding weapons. The “Zombie” official video, produced in pre-HD 4:three side ratio, was uploaded to YouTube in June 2009.

O’Riordan died in January 2018, after which the opposite members of the Cranberries — drummer Fergal Lawler, guitarist Noel Hogan and bassist Mike Hogan — determined to disband. On the time of her demise, she had been set to crew with arduous rock supergroup Unhealthy Wolves on a “Zombie” remake. Unhealthy Wolves subsequently launched their very own cowl model and donated $250,000 from gross sales of the tune to O’Riordan’s household; the group’s video for “Zombie” has greater than 300 million views on YouTube.

Watch the video for the Cranberries’ “Zombie”: