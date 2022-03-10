The crazy celebration led by Luka Modric in the Real Madrid locker room after eliminating PSG

The Croatian midfielder could not contain his joy after eliminating PSG

After 1-0 in the first leg, Paris Saint Germain arrived in the Spanish capital with an encouraging outlook, which increased after starting up on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappé. However, in the complement, Real Madrid rose from the ashes and was left with an impressive 3-1 victory to seal its passage to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Once the match was over, a real party broke out in the local locker room and the standard-bearer for the celebrations was Luka Modric, one of the White House’s historic players. “🤩 AMAZING! 🤩

🙌 @lukamodric10’s CRAZY CELEBRATION after last night’s win! 🙌”wrote the official account of the Merengue on Twitter along with a video that shows the intimacy of the local dressing room. The images quickly became viral and has almost half a million views.

At 36, the Croatian looked like a child, unable to hide the smile on his face. The team leader greeted his teammates and various club employees one by one. “Nothing hurts, nothing hurts!” He let out when crossing defender Nacho, who complained of some physical problem.

Modric, protagonist in the celebrations of Real Madrid

“Like always, damn”, He asked Rodrygo, the young Brazilian star who is looking to explode during this season. “Motherfucker” was another of the euphoric phrases expressed by the winner of 18 titles with Real Madrid over 10 seasons (four Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Leagues, four Champions Leagues, three Super Cups). of Europe and four Club World Cups).

In addition to hanging from a railing, Modric had two brotherly hugs. One was with Toni Kross, his usual partner in midfield, and another with Karim Benzema, the scorer of the three goals in the Merenguewhich allowed him to reach 309 points and surpass an emblem like Alfredo Di Stéfano and become the third highest scorer in the history of the institution, only behind Raúl González (323 conquests) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 goals).

With this result, Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals and awaits the draw to find out who will be their rival. In the absence of four commitments (Manchester United-Atlético Madrid, Juventus-Villarreal, Ajax-Benfica and Lille-Chelsea), the other classifieds are Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool. In addition, those led by Carlo Ancelotti are the comfortable leaders of La Liga, holding 63 units, 8 more than Sevilla, their closest rival.

