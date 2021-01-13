The crazy celebration of Felipe Melo: the explosion that made it viral after Palmeiras eliminated River from the Libertadores

Share on FacebookShare Share on TwitterTweet Share on WhatsAppShare

Video by Felipe Melo

Play or not Felipe Melo knows how to attract attention. Before the first shock before River for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de América anticipated a successful year. Today his team lost in the second leg, but was partially correct since the Palm Trees managed to qualify for the final. After a bad game by the Brazilian cast, the midfielder was delirious and was once again a rage in the networks.

Once the match ended where Verdao was surpassed by River on the field of play and in the result, (they fell by 2 to 0 and should have lost more), Melo let off steam. He witnessed the game in one of the stalls of the Allianz Parque Stadium and began to shout “We are in the final. Jesus empowered. We are in the final. Jesus trained!He implied as if Jesus had prepared them for this moment.

Then another video appeared where he appears in the local changing room receiving his teammates with a shout and greetings. When he didn’t have someone to congratulate, he raised his arms and continued unleashing all his euphoria.

Felipe Melo’s celebration after reaching the final of the Copa Libertadores

Before the first leg against River, the Palmeiras player published “it will be a year of victories and many blessings for us”. This generated the anger of the Millionaire fans added to the fact that Melo admitted that he was a Boca sympathizer. Even in one of his Instagram stories published yesterday, he stated that “‘the match’ of the 2020/2021 period was a 3-0 victory for River …”

Who is the usual captain of the team mentioned that this divine help assisted his teammates to qualify. Melo, who claims to be a very believer, never lost faith in his team, which was nothing like the one that won the Núñez team in Avellaneda. That difference was key to being able to prevail in the phase.

This Tuesday Palmeiras was a shadow, but in the end he could see the light. And according to Felipe Melo, the help of Jesus guided them to be able to secure the pass to the decisive match that will be played on January 30 at the Maracana. There it is possible that the charismatic midfielder may be present. And maybe he should face Boca …

