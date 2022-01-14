The creator of Bioshock plays the mystery with his next title and will announce it when the premiere approaches

Ken Levine’s opus has been years in the making, and at the moment there is no release window.

His success with titles like Bioshock or System Shock 2 have made Ken Levine into a relevant figure in the industry, as his ideas have captivated a lot of players. His career has taken him through the closure of Irrational Games and the founding of Ghost Story Games, a new studio with fewer employees. After this, Levine fans have been waiting for news about his next game, something that hasn’t happened in years.

We didn’t want to teach [el juego] too early, because we thought it was going to leave beforeKen LevineNow, Levine has decided to give some general brushstrokes of his project in the Arcade Attack podcast, which Gamespot has echoed. Despite this, the creative has not provided very specific details and has remained in a assessment of what players might encounter: “I think people you will be surprised, but not surprised by what they see,” Levine mysteriously explains. “In equal parts. But it is, yes… It’s an interesting thing, and I’m excited to show it to people.”

Beyond this brief description, Levine has also talked about his future announcement: “We did not want to take the path of teaching [el juego] too early, because we thought it was going to come out before“, expresses the creative. “I think the players want to be … they want to know what they are going to have, and the only way to do that really is announce it near its release“.

Of course, the development of the title is giving a lot to talk about. Shortly into the year, several current and former Ghost Story Games employees criticized Ken Levine for his ill-fated direction, so it’s no surprise that the game has years in process. As for one of his star franchises, Levine has taken advantage of the same interview to reiterate his total disassociation from Bioshock, so he will have absolutely no role in his fourth installment.

