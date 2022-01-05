The creator of DriveClub will announce a new game with which he claims to get away from the known

Paul Rustchynsky has clarified that it is not a title related to the driving genre.

Owners of a PlayStation 4 from the first months of its launch will remember DriveClub, a racing game midway between arcade driving and simulation that brought very good graphics performance to Sony hardware and was one of the first big console exclusives.

Your director then, Paul RustchynskyHe was a member of Evolution Studios, and was also involved in other well-known racing sagas, such as the Motorstorm games or the abandoned Onrush. He is currently working on a new Liverpool team to Avalanche Studios, and has taken advantage of the beginning of a new year to announce on Twitter that he is carrying out a new video game.

It won’t be a racing game“In 2021 we opened a new studio in Liverpool, a very exciting time for me to achieve one of my career goals. In 2022 we will announce the game in which we have been working throughout the last year, “says the first tweet, which he later wanted to clarify, assuring that it will not be any sequel to the franchises with which he has worked previously, but something very different from what he has done until then , not even a racing game.

We will have to wait, therefore, to find out in the coming months what Rustchynsky and his new team have in store for us. We do not know if it is some already known IP of Avalanche, which in recent years has released Just Cause 4 and RAGE 2, and is currently immersed in the development of Contraband for PC and Xbox, of which we still know hardly anything except the brief teaser of its announcement and that does not have fixed no concrete launch window.

