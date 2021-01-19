The creator of Edens Zero talks about the theme of the series

Last week we told you that Edens Zero, the Hiro Mashima series, already has a release date in Japan: on April 10. Now, Mashima himself has talked about what topics will be covered in the anime series, one of the most anticipated of the season, especially by those who have been followers of the homonymous manga.

As published by Comicbook, he has conducted an interview with Animate Times (translated by @11thDoctr on Twitter) in which he said that the series will deal in general with family, friendship and others, but that this will evolve in another direction as the group of protagonists approaches the Sinister Mother, which is in the center of the plot.

It is a matter of less than three months for it to be released in Japan, and we trust that there is also little else that will make us wait in the rest of the world to take a look at the adaptation of JC Staff. The manga has been on the market since 2018.

Edens Zero tells the story of Shiki Granbell, an orphan raised by robots on Granbell, a desert planet that was once a large theme park. He will befriend Rebecca and her cat Happy, who go to the old park to record content and post it on their website, called “Aoneko Channel.”