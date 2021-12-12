The creator of Fable bets on NFTs, not without controversy: this is Peter Molyneux’s new game

It is a business simulator with its own cryptocurrency as the basis of the game economy.

Peter Molyneux has been one of the great creatives of the industry, creator of the Fable saga and the classic Populous, which served as a precursor to the so-called “God Games”, a genre in which he would also surprise us with the acclaimed Black and White. However, Molyneux is not only known in the industry for its undoubted successes, it is also known for its ambitious promises that came to nothing.

LegacyCoin will be the cryptocurrency of the game, based on EthereumThe situation became so dramatic that the theme park father He decided to stop sharing his ideas about the video games he was working on, having received threats. We will talk about all this in the article that Marc Rollan, El Funs, dedicated to the controversial British creative. For a few years, Molyneux was working on a new game, Legacy, which has suffered a unexpected change of course.

“Legacy is a creative entrepreneur’s dream come true, an opportunity for players to create their own business, designing their own products from a wide variety of possibilities while creating a business empire the likes of which the world has never seen “, is how the official Gala Games website describes the new Molyneux game.

It will arrive in 2022 and it will propose to us to build a blockchain businessMolyneux’s studio, 22cans, has formed an alliance with Gala Games to carry its new title of business management towards the land of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. To do this, Legacy will have his own cryptocurrency, LegacyCoin, based on Ethereum and that will sustain the gaming economy. “As a business owner, you will have access to Legacy Keys. These items can be loaned to other people who want to start a business in the Legacy game, making them your business partners in the game. As part of your association, they will share a portion of your LegacyCoin earned with you. “

The game will arrive in 2022 and it will propose us to build a successful business and expand an empire based on the creation of products and a more efficient production, turning a small city into a large industrial city. The game will allow us to own a “Land NFT”, where we can carry out our blockchain business association, earning real money. At 3DJuegos PC we wanted to talk to you about the risks and opportunities of NFTs in video games.

