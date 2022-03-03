The creator of Game of Thrones celebrates the premiere of Elden Ring: “it has been a resounding success”

George RR Martin has written a blog post thanking Hidetaka Miyazaki for being able to participate.

After its launch on PC and consoles five days ago, Elden Ring is still on everyone’s lips, having already become one of the big releases of the year. The title has had a great premiere at the sales level but, in addition to the celebrations of the usual protagonists, a person who had remained silent for the last week was missing.

We talk about George R.R. Martin, known for being the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels, which were adapted for television under the title Game of Thrones. The author has participated in the creation of the world of Elden Ring and, although his influence seems practically testimonial, he wanted to review on his personal blog what he thought of the game’s premiere, as well as thanking the team at FromSoftware.

“The wait is over,” Martin begins. “After years in development, Elden Ring was released last week, and has been a resounding success in the gaming world. But don’t listen to me. FromSoftware hired me to build their world, so I can hardly be objective. Take a look at the reviews.”

Most of the credit must go to Miyazaki and his team.George R.R. Martin“One of a kind, masterpiece, beautiful and brutal, sumptuous open world… Music to the ears. Of course, most of the credit must go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team of video game designers, who have been working for half a decade or more with the goal of creating the best video game of all time. It has been an honor to have known them and worked with them, as well as playing a role, no matter how small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the success that it is,” he concludes.

Elden Ring has been available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S since last Friday and, in just the first few days, those responsible have released some updates to solve performance problems. Despite them, the title feels like a mammoth work, having fascinated us during the dozens of hours that we described in our in-progress analysis of the game.

