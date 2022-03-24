The creator of Game of Thrones settles one of the fan theories about Elden Ring and its characters

George RR Martin has clarified on his blog whether it has anything to do with the FromSoftware game names.

Since the official announcement of Elden Ring, the collaboration that FromSoftware was going to carry out with George R.R. Martin, known worldwide for, among other things, being the author of the novels on which Game of Thrones is based. Once on the market, Martin’s role in the game doesn’t seem to have gone much beyond worldview, but a theory about the character names seemed to indicate that he was more involved.

Elden Ring is already exciting enoughGeorge R.R. MartinThis idea came from the fact that the initials of four important characters in the history of the game coincide with those of George RR Martin, but this has come out to deny it quickly through a post on his personal blog. “There’s this weird story all over the internet about me that I hid my initials in Elden Ring because some character names start with R, G or M. To which I say: how? Really? This is new for meMartin comments, going on to state that he has been writing stories since 1971 and must have unintentionally named characters with those letters.

“Coming up with names is hard,” he continues. “Especially because A Song of Ice and Fire has so many, and I like to give family members and close relatives names that have something in common. But, why would I have to hide my name in-game? My name is in the game as one of the creators. Elden Ring is already exciting enough, no need to make things up.”

The writer himself has spoken about the influence of George RR Martin on Elden Ring, detailing that he helped the development team create background and story. From’s Japanese creator Hidetaka Miyazaki later went further, stating that the lore on Martin’s part exists from the earliest stages of development and offers several layers of depth to the narrative.

