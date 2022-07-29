The creator of Katamari Damacy advances a new game that is a mystery in a teaser trailer

Keita Takahashi will publish a new title with Annapurna Interactive, although it does not yet have a name.

In addition to the announcements that we have been informing you about at 3DJuegos so far, the Annapurna Interactive Showcase held last night has left us with a surprise: a new game by Keita Takahashicreator of Katamari Damacy, whose brief teaser trailer you have it on these lines.

Even the name of the game is unknown.Not much more is known than what we can expect from the new work of the Japanese creative, since at the moment it doesn’t even have a name. We only see a child sleeping peacefully next to a dog that licks his face to wake him up. In the absence of platforms and details, we are summoned to learn more about it in the future.

It is worth remembering that other works with the signature of Keita Takahashi have been released in recent years. For example, Katamari Damacy Reroll brought back the classic with a version with improved graphics for PC and consoles, although we are left with Wattam which, released at the end of 2019, is one of the most original titles of recent years.

Other announcements from the Annapurna Interactive Showcase include next-gen console versions of Outer Wilds and What Remains of Edith Finch, which are free upgrades from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the confirmation of the arrival of five more titles to Game Pass in the coming months.

