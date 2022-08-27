The creator of Monkey Island is “thrown in the face” a mythical phrase of the game and responds with humor

Return to Monkey Island is worth more than a game should cost, according to the LucasArts classic.

The first announcement of Return to Monkey Island was noted as the return of one of the most emblematic games of the sector. The community has always been remembering catchphrases from The Secret of Monkey Island like “Look behind you, a three-headed monkey!” or, the one that stars in this same news, “Never pay more than 20 dollars for a computer game“. A humorous addition that its creator, Ron Gilbert, has decided to readjust despite the fact that more than 30 years have passed since its conception.

Why this unexpected change? As Gilbert shares in Twitterseveral players have been complaining about the price of Return to Monkey Island, which can only be purchased for more than 20 euros (and with slight variations depending on the platform). This, as you can imagine, breaks with the iconic phrase of The Secret of Monkey Island, so users have not been slow to express their criticism.

However, Gilbert takes the matter with humor and, as you can see in the image above these lines, he has decided to change his opening words: “Never pay more than 44 dollars and 39 cents for a computer game”, which is accompanied by an additional clarification that reads “Adjusted for inflation“. After all, he is the creator of the phrase and can do with it what he wants.

It is not the first time that Ron Gilbert has faced his own fans, as they have sent such toxic messages about the art style of Return to Monkey Island that its creator decided not to talk about the game anymore. Fortunately, this news shows that Gilbert still has a great sense of humoralthough from 3DJuegos we do not rule out that he has also hidden secrets in the promotional products of his next game and, with this in mind, we have found 10 details and curiosities in his trailer.

