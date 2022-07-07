The creator of Monkey Island proposes the return of one of the most remembered graphic adventures: Maniac Mansion

Ron Gilbert is scheduled to release Return to Monkey Island alongside Devolver Digital later this year.

Although Return to Monkey Island is scheduled to be released alongside Devolver Digital this year, Ron Gilbert It is still topical not only because of its fed up with criticism for the graphic section of the game, but also for having mentioned the possible return of another title: Maniac Mansion.

We are referring to a classic graphic adventure that was the first work published by Lucasfilm Games. Now, Gilbert has imagined returning to the remembered title, offering him the possibility of do a remaster to David Fox, an old acquaintance of this type of projects.

It would be fun to remaster Maniac MansionRon Gilbert“It would be fun to do a remaster of Maniac Mansion that had the same story and setting, but with 50% of the new puzzles and maybe a new playable character. Are you in, David Fox?” Gilbert wrote, receiving an affirmative response from his partner, who said that he would be ready in two months.

Maniac Mansion landed in 1987 on the Commodore 64 and Apple II, and had a well-remembered sequel in Day of the Tentacle, which really has subsequently received revisions on newer systems. The biggest complication, however, is that the title is owned by Disney, and not Gilbert.

For now, what we know for sure is that Return to Monkey Island has its release date set for sometime in 2022, when it will arrive, in principle, on Nintendo Switch and PC. Our colleague Alejandro Pascual has analyzed the trailer that you have at the top of the news, leaving us 10 details and curiosities to highlight from it.

