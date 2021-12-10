The creator of NES and Super Nintendo, Masayuki Uemura passes away: one of the great minds of the video game

He started by inventing his own toys in Japan, which would get Nintendo’s attention.

It’s one of those sad days for the video game industry. Masayuki Uemura recently passed away in Japan at the age of 78, as reported since Archipelago. He is the creator of the NES and Super Nintendo, one of the brightest minds in interactive digital entertainment.

Uemura was born in 1943 to a poor family in Tokyo, only to have to move to Kyoto after the bombings of the Second World War. Due to the little money his parents had, he began to invent their own toys, something that led him in the future to enter the Chiba Technological Institute, where he graduated in Computer Science.

He went from selling semiconductors to creating toys at NintendoHe ended up leaving his job at Sharp, where he sold semiconductors, to be hired by Nintendo and the team at Gunpei Yokoi in 1972, where he was able to fulfill his dream of developing toys. This would end up leading him to the company’s hardware division, being chosen responsible for creating a machine that would allow playing arcade games on a home television. Thus was born Nintendo Entertainment System, with Nintendo increasing its popularity even more years later with SNES, also designed by him.

Masayuki Uemura has left an important mark on the video game industry and, in recent years, although advanced in age, he had made some statements showing that he was still linked to the world. He has left us very curious stories, such as the birth of the NES, whose idea initially came up during a night out. Without a doubt, he will be remembered for what he is: one of the most brilliant geniuses in the history of video games.

