The creator of Plague Inc. felt ‘very uncomfortable’ with the success of his video game during the pandemic

The strategy and simulation game where we spread a deadly epidemic has reached more than 180 million players.

The developers of Plague Inc. have been experiencing each new outbreak and epidemic with special intensity, it already happened to them in 2014 with the arrival of Ebola in the United States and logically, it reached them fully after the arrival of the pandemic, which after the first outbreak in Wuhanwere receiving constant inquiries about the coronavirus.

As we told you at the time, interest in survival games skyrocketed during the pandemic and Plague Inc. was one of the biggest beneficiaries. Have been more than 180 million players who have unleashed their viruses on Plague Inc. since its release in 2012, however, the largest increase in players in its history he experienced it during the first steps of the pandemic.

the creator of the game, James Vaughanhas celebrated the tenth anniversary of the game with a question and answer session on Reddit that Eurogamer has echoed, and in it, he has pointed out that his game was not the only one to receive an increase in interest after the coronavirus, also It happened with movies, books, TV shows, and board games related to disease.

I want my games to work well because they are good games, not because of a global disasterJames VaughanHowever, Vaughan has acknowledged feeling very uncomfortable after these spikes in popularity after the health crises. The creative has pointed out how hard it was for him to see how all the elements that he had imagined for his game were happening in real life. “I want my games to work well because they are good games, not because of some global disaster,” Vaughan confessed.

“When Covid first appeared (before it spread around the world), I immediately contacted several medical and scientific experts I know to get their opinion on how could we help better“, explained the creative, “ultimately, we donated $250,000 to WHO and CEPI and in addition to creating Plague Inc: The Cure to help people understand the complexities of stopping a pandemic.”

