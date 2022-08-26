The creator of ‘Sandman’ begs us to watch his entire series. It’s another example of how streaming is broken

We are witnessing a summer full of contradictions in the audiovisual. Platforms that cancel apparently infallible franchises without prior notice, accounts that do not add up despite the audiences, and now it is not very clear that one of Netflix’s clearest successes in recent months has continuity. To such an extent that its creator has had to ask fans to hurry up and see it.

Gaiman to the rescue. From his Twitter account, Neil Gaiman -the creator of the character and writer of the comics where the character was born- has thanked the fans for their support, which has made ‘Sandman’ one of the great successes of the year on the platform. Although there are no figures, its permanence for two weeks at number one of the most watched series on Netflix’s Top is good news: it accumulates more than 196 million hours of viewing and has entered the Top 10 of 93 countries.

However, it might not be enough. The followers of the series have attended on Twitter some unusual statements by the scriptwriter, who He has asked his followers to watch the series in its entirety.since although the series is working, its production has been so expensive that a second season is still in the air: “For Netflix to know us money for another season it has to work incredibly well. So yes, we have been the series more seen globally in the last two weeks. But it may not be enough.”

But besides these supplications (here he stated “Please encourage all your friends to watch Sandman. Encourage all your friends who have started watching Sandman but have been distracted by life to finish watching Sandman”), Gaiman’s tweets betray another very significant issue. That the audience has ceased to be measured as in the days of traditional television.

You have to see it in its entirety. Gaiman’s request was specified with these words de Will Graham, showrunner from ‘Ellas de la coup’ on Prime Video: “Completion is also important, so it helps if you finish and encourage others to do the same.” Gaiman apostilled that “This applies to all of us. In the old days of Nielsen ratings, the only thing that mattered to networks was who (and how many) was watching them. Now streamers want to know that people are watching and completing the series” .

That is, it is no longer so important how many people watch a series, but the speed at which they do so, because what counts are the viewers who watch the series in its entirety. And that, of course, they see it quickly: it scores the first weekend and the marathons, another collateral effect of the imposition of the binge-watching as a viewing tag code thanks to the success of Netflix (and which may or may not have its days numbered).

Gaiman is very clear on this. What Netflix looks at is “completion rates,” that is, how much and how the series has been watched in its entirety. And Netflix is ​​not interested in seeing it at the pace that each one chooses, stretching the time for several weeks, which completely dynamits that fallacy that the good thing about streaming is that we can watch the series at the pace we want. We can, but we risk cancellation.

It does, yes. Because they are looking at “completion rates”. So people watching it at their own pace don’t show up. https://t.co/62kdhvHoIC — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022

Different from traditional television. Gaiman’s reference to the Nielsen ratings is not accidental: the Nielsen ratings are the system by which audiences are measured in the United States, both with recordings of what is seen at any given time and with devices connected to televisions. Similar systems are used in all parts of the world, but their accuracy is comparable to that of a survey: for example, in Spain there are only 3,000 audience meters distributed, from which a sample is taken that is extrapolated to calculate the indices.

But with more exact figures and an audience that does not give so many ups and downs between one week and the next, what interests Netflix is ​​the global count. How many people watch the entire series is now easier to calculate than traditional measurement methods, and therefore gives a more accurate idea of ​​how many people would embark on a second season. Logical? Definitely. Just? Not much, because there are still viewers who prefer to watch the series by spacing out the episodes.

Those who are saved The only channel that currently does not meet these criteria is HBO Max, for whom its traditional arm is still important (in fact, the spectacular figures for the premiere of ‘La Casa del Dragón’ are those of the live broadcast, even without the streaming boost), and for Disney+, whose viewing figures are a secret but which insists on broadcasting in weekly installments. However, on Netflix, urgency is a plus: if you want to save your favorite series, run.