The creator of Shenmue announces his new game: Air Twister bets on fantasy and shooting

It will be published for iOS devices in Apple Arcade on June 24, without confirmation of other platforms.

If you are fans of the Shenmue saga you will consider Yu Suzuki as one of the biggest names in the video game industry. The Japanese creator has been away from the franchise since the third installment, but with his team YSNet has been working on other projects.

In the video that heads the news you can see his new video game: Air Twister. It is a title for mobile devices that will be released, at least initially, exclusively for iOS through the subscription service Apple Arcadewhich has a catalog of more than 200 different games.

It premieres on Apple Arcade exclusivelyAir Twister is a 3D fantasy shooter game reminiscent of classic proposals such as Space Harrier. “Take control of princess Arch and fight strange invaders to save the planet from destruction,” we can read in the description of the App Store. The title will be released on next June 24so there is less left to test it if we have an Apple device.

For the rest, there is no great news about Shenmue beyond the animated series that tells the story of Ryo Hazuki. Regarding a possible Shenmue 4, Yu Suzuki has admitted that he does not have specific plans if it were to be developed, but he would choose to make it more accessible to players.

