The creator of SIlent Hill thinks remaking the game would be very difficult

He compares it to the Resident Evil remakes, and thinks it would be harder to bring Silent Hill back than these games.

By Axel García / Updated December 14, 2021, 23:30 21 comments

Keiichiro Toyama, director of the first installment of Silent Hill and the main person in charge of the game, shared his opinion on a possible return of the Konami title in the form of remake. According to him, making the game for these modern times would be very complicated, because the gameplay concept is ‘very old’.

You would have to think again about the concept and make it interesting for the fans.Keiichiro Toyama“I think it would be more difficult to do than a Biohazard (Resident Evil) remake,” Toyama mentioned in a recent interview with VGC. “Is not a action game where you just have to refine the elements “.

According to Toyama, even if some studio decided to improve the graphics of the title and meet all video game standards today, it would not be enough to please gamers. “That’s not what it’s about, how beautiful he was. I think you would have to think about him again. concept and make it interesting for the fans. “

Toyama talked more about remakes, and unlike movies, he thinks video games are more complicated to enjoy the same way as it was done during its original releases, especially if many years elapsed between the original and the remake.

Despite numerous rumors, we still don’t have any official confirmation on a Silent Hill remake in development. Toyama, meanwhile, is working on Slitterhead, the first project of his new study, where he joined forces with lead designers for Gravity Rush and Puppeteer.

More about: Silent Hill, Konami and Slitterhead.