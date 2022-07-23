The creator of Silent Hill, tired of being questioned, settles a great confusion between game and film

Many users doubt Masahiro Ito because he denies that the city of Silent Hill is inspired by Centralia, Pennsylvania.

Silent Hill has become one of the most acclaimed works of video games, and of course there are few people who would dare to question the statements of It’s awesome, who served as art director and location and creature designer on the installment. However, the Internet surprises every day, and the Japanese creative seems to be fed up with they question him when he talks about one of the biggest mix-ups between the video game and the Silent Hill movie.

Masahiro Ito assures that the Silent Hill of video games is not inspired by any real locationBefore continuing, we must contextualize the scene. Masahiro Ito assures that the city of Silent Hill, the one from the original video game, it is not inspired by any real location. However, the Silent Hill movie, released in 2006, hints that this gloomy scenario could be based on Centralia, a municipality located in the state of Pennsylvania. This fact has struck a chord with many fans of the franchise, and many are sure that Masahiro Ito you are wrong every time you try to deny this information.

That is why, over the years, the creative has been arguing with multiple fans through Twitter. However, Ito has managed to confirm his version of the story through a simple screenshot in the Silent Hill game, where we see the protagonist having a conversation about the strange snow that falls in the city.

Why is this detail important? As those of you who played the first installment of Konami’s survival horror saga will remember, Silent Hill stands out for its fog and its constant snow. However, the movie’s Silent Hill depicts this with ashes and smoke, which connects with a fire that happens in the footage. In short, this information helps to understand that Silent Hill presents a different story and location in the video game and the film.

It is surprising that so many fans doubt Ito’s words and, knowing the customs of the Internet, it is likely that the creator will have to deal with more users dissatisfied with his version. As for the return of the Silent Hill saga in the video game, it should be noted that it has been surrounded by a good handful of rumours, although some recent statements affirm that Konami would be preparing the relaunch of the franchise.

More about: Silent Hill, Masahiro Ito and Twitter.