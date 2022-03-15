The creator of Super Smash Bros. is already working on a project, but ensures that it is not a video game

Masahiro Sakurai has stated on numerous occasions that video game production is a very demanding job.

Masahiro Sakurai has risen as one of those must-have icons in the industry, a renown it has earned thanks to the creation of such iconic mascots as Kirby and successes still present in the weekly Top like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, the production of video games is a trade very demandingand Sakurai has already expressed on several occasions that he would take a break from this entire universe.

Maybe you will see me in a place that has nothing to do with the production of video gamesSakuraiBut the creative is known for his commitment to work, and that is why we already have news about a mystery project. However, and as he explained to Famitsu (via Go Nintendo), it should be noted that his ideas are not very close to the field of video games: “I’ve been away for a while, but I’m already working on something. My eyes can be a little little tired. Perhaps you will see me in the near future in a place that has nothing to do with the production of video games“.

Despite these words, Sakurai does not reveal a single detail of his new job and leaves us only with a few enigmatic statements that only invite us to wait for future news not related to our sector: “Maybe you can see me, or maybe not. I hope to see you again in the future”. In this way, it will be necessary to wait for the iconic creative to share more details of his project, even if it is not linked to the video game.

As we have said on more than one occasion, Sakurai has every right in the world to take a few weeks off. His contribution to the industry It has not gone unnoticed, and that is why Famitsu magazine has awarded him the prize for the best video game creator in Japan. After all, Masahiro Sakurai has a amazing past that we have summarized with a special of 15 curiosities of his childhood, his career and his passion for games.