The creator of Super Smash Bros talks about the game that has most impacted him this 2021

Masahiro Sakurai is one of the biggest names in the video game industry, Kirby’s father and creator of the successful Super Smash Bros franchise, is known for being passionate about video games both as a player and as a developer. Sakurai is given to share his tastes and opinions with his audience and this time, it has been through 4Gamer in an article collected by Siliconera, where he has spoken about some of your interests in this 2021 that is about to end.

Sakurai has chosen Inscryption as the game that has impacted him the mostAs for games, this 2021 has had a protagonist for Sakurai, it is none other than Inscryption, the original card game by Daniel Mullins Games and Devolver Digital has been one of the great surprises of the year, a unique game that has impacted the creative with his sinister puzzle proposal and his metanarrative, a title that According to Sakurai, it exceeds the usual limits in games.

It has highlighted the figure of Hidetaka Miyazaki and his great influence in the industryWhen asked about an influential person in the industry, he did not hesitate to mention Hidetaka Miyazaki, praising the director of FromSoftware for maintaining the high quality in their works while it has not stopped influence the industry of the video game. Miyazaki is one of the great creatives of today, the director of the award-winning Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and father of the Souls saga, he is directing one of the most anticipated games of 2022, Elden Ring.

Beyond video games, Sakurai has highlighted the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the entertainment franchise that has come to impact you the most. After including the last character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai posed an uncertain future for the franchise. At the 4Gamer event, the creative insisted that it will still take some time for him to reveal what he is working on, joking that he would not mind if people forgot about him for a while. Sakurai is a legend in the industry and at 3DJuegos we wanted to remind you of some of the most surprising curiosities.

