The creator of Tetris charges Putin for the invasion of Ukraine: “he is a heartless crazy dictator”

Alexei Pazhitnov hopes that soon the Ukrainian and Russian people will be able to return to their normal lives.

Russian computer engineer and video game developer Alekséi Pázhitnovbetter known for being the creator of Tetris, wanted to condemn in recent statements Russia’s invasion of Ukrainelashing out at Vladimir Putin, “the heartless mad dictator who started this evil.”

He has done so in a statement shared by GamesBeat where he talks about a war so dirty and bloody that no one could stay out. “The heartless crazy dictator who started this evil is a war criminal who must be stopped and convicted. He’s very sad and embarrassing that much of the Russian people have not yet realized this. I am convinced that Putin and his hateful regime will fall and normal, peaceful life in Ukraine and hopefully in Russia will be restored.”

Putin is a war criminal who must be stopped and convictedPázhitnovCasey Pelkey, CEO of The Tetris Company, also wanted to address the public a few days ago in a message where Pázhitnov’s position on the war was already advanced. “It goes without saying that Pajitnov and the rest of our Tetris family are devastated. We stand with Ukraine and are saddened by the course of the crisis, which continues to threaten the safety and well-being of its population.”

Aleksei Pázhitnov’s video game was released more than 35 years ago, to later become an international success in a story that we will soon be able to see turned into a movie for Apple TV +. All this without giving up its origins, both in image and in its motto: “From Russia, with fun (from Russia, with fun)”.

Video games and the war in Ukraine

Leaving Pázhitnov behind, the war in Ukraine has completely shaken the industry as we told you in a recent special on the pages of 3DJuegos. In the first place, affecting the development teams located in cities like Odessa or Kyiv, which the creators of Stalker 2 have had to leave. In addition, large companies in the sector have decided to close their businesses in the Russian Federation.

