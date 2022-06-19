The creator of The Binding of Isaac confirms the release of the RPG The Legend of Bum-bo on consoles

The game combines role-playing puzzles, turn-based battles, and roguelike elements.

Edmund McMillen is quite a figure in the industry of the indie video games with titles like the addictive platformer Super Meat Boy and the excellent The Binding of Isaac, a game based on the classic dungeon system seen in The Legend of Zelda, as fun as it is challenging and with a bomb-proof personality.

In 2019, McMillen returned to the fray with the prequel to The Binding of Isaac, a mix of role-playing, puzzles and action, in an RPG with a unique aesthetic: The Legend of Bum-Bo, which had a very well received premiere on PC. Now, the game has presented a new trailer to confirm its arrival on consoles, with a launch on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch set for the next June 29.

It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch on June 29The Legend of Bum-Bo puts at our disposal an arsenal with more than 100 objects that we can modify and improve to make our way through dungeons guarded by 30 different types of enemies. The game confronts us with some mechanics “deckbuilding roguelike“puzzle-based.

“Play as one of many Bum-bo, each with their own unique abilities, as they smash, punch and splash their way through a variety of cardboard monstrositiesgiant bosses and dark personal impulses,” says McMillen in the game’s description on Steam.

