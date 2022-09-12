The creator of the game of Captain America and Black Panther compares its gameplay with that of Uncharted

Amy Hennig says that it will be a title that “will invite more to play” than the Naughty Dog saga.

Without a doubt, the ad that created the most excitement and expectations for us was the Captain America and Black Panther game. Although only one was shown trailer with cinematicsit is already more than enough to know what the project is going to be about and the ambition that Ammy Hennig, the writer of Uncharted, has with this game.

Ammy Hening says the game will invite you to play ‘more than Uncharted’According to the journalist Geoff Keighley on his Twitter profile, Ammy Hening has given some more details about the title. He has stated that it will be an action-adventure game with great visuals. This work resembles what he did with Unchartedbut goes further, even stating that “will invite more to play”.

As for what is already known, this project will feature “Four heroes. Two worlds. A war“, according to what is read at the end of the video. There will be four playable characters, a young Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather, as Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, an American soldier who is a member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakanda Spy Network.

The game will be set in the 2nd World Warbut it seems that we will visit other exotic places like Wakanda. Yesterday the title was presented in style at the event. At the moment no further information is known, but Ammy Hening’s ambition is very great. However, one game that we did receive a release date for was Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

