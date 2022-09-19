The creator of The Last of Us sends a message of support to Rockstar after the leak of GTA 6

Neil Druckmann has posted a few words on his official Twitter account in solidarity with the developers.

This Sunday has been one of the busiest days of the year in the video game industry, and that 2022 has left us more than a bombshell. The leak of videos of the development of GTA 6 has shaken the world and is already considered as one of the most important leaks in the history of the mediumhaving generated a lot of debate and with us wondering what consequences can occur after something like this.

But not only Grand Theft Auto VI has been one of the projects harmed by information that comes to light ahead of time. If not, let them tell Neil Druckman, creator and director of The Last of Us for Naughty Dog and PlayStation who has seen his main productions leak at different times. It happened with The Last of Us: Part II before its release on PS4, but also with the surprise announcement of the remake of 1 during the past Summer Game Fest.

It will happen. keep making artNeil DruckmanFor this reason, the creative has not forgotten the difficult situation that professionals who find themselves in such a situation have to face and wanted to dedicate a few words of support to Rockstar developers through his social networks, specifically with a message that he has shared on his personal Twitter account:

“To my fellow developers affected by the latest leak, know that while you may feel overwhelmed right now, it will pass. One day we will play your game, appreciating your creation, and leaks will be relegated to a footnote on Wikipedia. Cheer up with it. Keep making art”, he wrote this Sunday.

Despite the fact that the remake of The Last of Us for PS5, called The Last of Us: Part I, has been released very recently, Neil Druckmann has been involved in recent months in filming and production of The Last of Us seriesan HBO project of which we have already seen the first images and that will bring the tortuous journey of Joel and Ellie to the small screen.

