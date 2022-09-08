The creator of Undertale rules out a new chapter of Deltarune for 2022, but prepares upcoming surprises

Toby Fox will celebrate the anniversary of Undertale and the second chapter of Deltarune with something special.

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost over 6 years since the launch of one of the most surprising indies in the sector: Undertale. Your Creator, Toby Foxhas opted to continue with the peculiar humor of his work through Deltarune, a game that is being released in episodic format and has already released the first two chapters for free.

We have something special planned for the anniversary of Undertale / Deltarune: Chapter 2Toby FoxFans of both titles expect news about the third episode of Deltarune, but Fox has shared some bitter news regarding what remains of the installment: they will not be able to release new chapters of Deltarune in 2022so we will have to wait several months to continue with this particular action RPG experience with monsters and large doses of fantasy.

While this will discourage those who hoped to follow Fox’s adventure at some point in the coming weeks, the developer raises our expectations with an additional comment: “But as usual, we have something special planned for the anniversary of Undertale/Deltarune: Chapter 2. See ya next week!” In this way, we will be attentive to all the news that the professional shares on their social networks.

Deltarune has become one of the most anticipated games by the gaming community, although Toby Fox has already warned that chapters 3, 4 and 5 will be paid and They will cost more than Undertale. If you want to know the work of this video game developer, we encourage you to read our analysis of Undertale to understand why it has become a reference in the indie sector.

More about: Deltarune, Undertale and Toby Fox.