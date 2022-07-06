The creator of Windows 7 and 8 explains why there is a “Windows 7” but not a “Windows 7.0”

Steve Sinofsky led the development process for Windows 7 and Windows 8, and there was talk of him as the future leader of Microsoft before his abrupt departure from the company on New Year’s Eve 2012. Now, he has recounted in his newsletter how was the process of putting hundreds of engineers to work to plan and carry out the launch of the successor of the —for many— failed Windows Vista.

The process was launched when Windows Vista had not yet gone on sale (I would do it on January 30, 2007). “The planning work […] of what would become Windows 7 […] they began in earnest in December 2006 and ended in July 2007. This is the story of those months.”

Start by putting the name (code): first fuss

The first step was to name the version of Windows in which they were going to work. Although it was the company’s tradition to put code names “complex (too complex), with several levels of meaning”, Sinofsky manifests himself as not a supporter of code names. In their opinion, they sinned by:

Do not provide secrecy : “You could read every day news about launch code names in the trade press.”

They made it hard to remember which version of Windows you were talking about: “Is that Nashville or Memphis? I can’t remember” (note: ‘Memphis’ was Windows 98, and ‘Nashville’ stands for the ultimately aborted Windows 96? no, not this one).

“Windows Vista had been the sixth major version of Windows, as well as version 6.0.6000 on a technical level. So, by fiat, I baptized the version codename Windows 7.”

Sinofsky explains that he made a mistake by choosing the name unilaterally: not understanding all the ramifications of the chosen name. First, because there are many ways to count total Windows releases, and most of them yield figures greater than seven.

“I probably got two dozen emails with different methods of counting how many versions of Windows had been made, ranging from ‘well, it was only four actually’ to ‘at least a dozen’. I was down to seven.”

But a problem immediately arose: the engineering team informed Sinofsky that it would be counterproductive to “increase the major version number” (Windows Vista was, internally, build 6.0.x), as this would cause a lot of problems in terms of application compatibility, as many Windows programs would stop executing if the “major version” (that is, the first digit) was incremented, even though the system was still 100% compatible with those programs.

“I wanted to stop sending everything to the frying asparagus before I even started. If something as trivial as the codename issue was going to cause so many headaches, imagine what the whole launch process was going to be like”

Windows 7, a minor release?

However, the marketing team also had their own opinion on the matter.: “[Decían] that we had to release version 7.0 because otherwise the press would think we were developing a minor version and then enterprise customers wouldn’t see the need to upgrade.

“This whole notion of [lanzamiento] “older” vs. “minor” in press releases drove me crazy. It seemed that a major release could only be one that broke a lot of things and came out later than expected, while a ‘minor’ release was precisely one that worked well because it polished features and finished on time.” “My point of view, of course, was based on resources: did we have everyone working on that release or were we enough to put a subset of people to work on something less for less time than a normal release? Well with Windows 7 we had all the staff working: 100%. And we were determined not to break things. And we also wanted to finish on time. It was an important launch.”

“Some were still surprised that we could generate $150 billion in market cap with only a few thousand engineers, but I still thought the team was a bit big.”

“100% Windows Division staff” translated into 45 teams of 1,400 software engineers…plus a design and research team of about 100 people, about 20 product planners, and a large team responsible for international versions of Windows that coordinated work with translation resources around the world.

The Windows version number ruckus

Finally and ironically, although names such as ‘Vienna’ and ‘Blackcomb’ were mentioned —names that Sinofsky never mentions—, the Windows known internally only as ‘Windows 7’ ended up being released on the market with the commercial name of… ‘Windows 7’. However, for software engineering purposes, it was only Windows 6.1.

A chaos. Then Windows 8 would internally be ‘Windows 6.2’ and Windows 8.1 would be ‘Windows 6.3’. Fortunately, with Windows 10 they would end up readjusting names and matching the commercial and internal version number… which would be misaligned again with the recent Windows 11 (which is still 10.x).

Image | Based on original by Fukapon on Wikipedia