The creators of 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim present GrimGrimoire OnceMore: trailer and details

Vanillaware’s remastering of the PS2 classic has confirmed its release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Vanillaware is enjoying exceptional popularity thanks to his latest work, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, an excellent TRPG with an impeccable narrative and a science fiction story that blows your mind. But the studio’s resume is replete with timeless works with an artistic section as beautiful as it is characteristic.

This is the case of GrimGrimoire, a ps2 classic who wore the real time strategy to a colorful fantasy world. Now, the publisher Nippon Ichi Software, together with Vanillaware, have presented GrimGrimoire OnceMore, a remastering for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, published in the latest issue of Famitsu and shared by Gematsu.

The game has confirmed its release in Japan for next July 28, although we still do not have a date for his arrival in Spain. This remaster will feature high resolution graphics and panoramic aspecta new system of great magics that we can use during battles and the function of fast forward for battles and history.

It will also add save during fights and will adjust the level of difficulty ‘Hard’ to make it even more challenging than the original version. A new system of skill tree It will allow us to establish the missions separately from the conditions to complete each stage, obtaining coins by completing challenges that can be used to improve invocations and familiars.

The game adds a gallery with more than 90 illustrations made by the Vanillaware staff of GrimGrimoire and GrimGrimoire OnceMore. The voice lines of the game have been re-recorded with a different cast than the original, adding voices to the battle phases, unlike the original game, where we only heard our protagonists in the story parts. This is not the first game that Vanillaware gives a second life to, if you want to know more about the work of this talented studioin 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir and the fantastic 2D cooperative beat’em up, Dragon’s Crown Pro.

