The creators of Abandoned deny its cancellation, although they announce new delays

BLUE BOX Game Studios would have been deleting publications that referred to the future plans of the video game.

this very morning, BLUE BOX Game Studios, the study behind Abandoned, surprised the public by deleting different posts on Twitter that referred to the future plans of the video game, such as its launch and a demo that was announced months ago and that we never heard from again. After detecting these actions, there have been many users who have pointed towards a possible cancellation of the title.

To quell these rumours, BLUE BOX Game Studios has issued a statement from his Twitter official in which they have denied any accusation in this line, although they have taken the opportunity to confirm the delay of his “Abandoned: Prologue”which was due to arrive during this first quarter of 2022. “Unfortunately, we are not ready yet, we underestimated our development roadmap,” explained BLUE BOX.

Studio delays Abandoned: Prologue“Recently, we have been bombarded with requests and questions about the development status of Abandoned. Regarding the latest rumors about the cancellation of Abandonedour answer is that these rumors are false“. The study has confessed that they are aware of the frustration of users and have shared their apologies for it.

“We will release Abandoned: Prologue when it is stable, good and ready,” the team shared: “we will continue working on the game and we’ll let you know when we’re ready.” A few months ago, Abandoned fans were exploding after a disappointing real-time experience, a situation that led the studio to report death threats.

More about: Abandoned and Blue Box Game Studios.