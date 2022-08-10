The creators of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon announce game and it is ideal for Castlevania fans

Kim Diaz
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge proposes us to accompany two sisters while they fight against demons.

After the good taste in the mouth of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, endorsed through its second installment, the Inti-Creates team continues its course of homage to the classic Castlevania by presenting Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, a platform adventure where two sisters have to cleanse their school of demons.

“When a demon’s castle darkens the land, two sisters seek to break through it. Together they can break the curse. Development has begun on a 2D action platformer starring two demon hunters on a mission to save their school!”, we read briefly about its premise.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge proposes to the players get into the role of Shinobu and Maya Kamizono, who after returning home will discover how a mysterious castle has taken the place of their former school. Luckily, both are prepared to overcome the dangers of the place: Shinobu seems to dominate the ranged attacksand Mata is 100% ready for the body to body.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge

They are not the only different abilities of each sister, causing the user to choose wisely who to use in each situation or fight against a boss. Likewise, the castle offers secret routes through its wicked hallsgiving players multiple different challenges in each match.

Having two playable characters it was to be expected a cooperative way, and so it is: the video game can be enjoyed in multiplayer for two users. Widely customizable difficulty is also ensured so that each player finds their place.

With a gothic horror setting, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will come to PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

