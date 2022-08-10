The creators of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon announce game and it is ideal for Castlevania fans

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge proposes us to accompany two sisters while they fight against demons.

After the good taste in the mouth of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, endorsed through its second installment, the Inti-Creates team continues its course of homage to the classic Castlevania by presenting Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, a platform adventure where two sisters have to cleanse their school of demons.

“When a demon’s castle darkens the land, two sisters seek to break through it. Together they can break the curse. Development has begun on a 2D action platformer starring two demon hunters on a mission to save their school!”, we read briefly about its premise.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge proposes to the players get into the role of Shinobu and Maya Kamizono, who after returning home will discover how a mysterious castle has taken the place of their former school. Luckily, both are prepared to overcome the dangers of the place: Shinobu seems to dominate the ranged attacksand Mata is 100% ready for the body to body.

They are not the only different abilities of each sister, causing the user to choose wisely who to use in each situation or fight against a boss. Likewise, the castle offers secret routes through its wicked hallsgiving players multiple different challenges in each match.

Having two playable characters it was to be expected a cooperative way, and so it is: the video game can be enjoyed in multiplayer for two users. Widely customizable difficulty is also ensured so that each player finds their place.

With a gothic horror setting, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will come to PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

More about: Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, Inti Creates and New Game.