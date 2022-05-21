The creators of Borderlands prepare 9 triple A games and we don’t get the accounts

Embracer Group has revealed that Gearbox has all these big projects in the works.

If you remember correctly, in early 2021 the Embracer Group completed the purchase of Gearbox Softwareknown worldwide for being the creators of Borderlands, in an agreement in which, despite passing into the hands of the Swedish conglomerate that is getting bigger and bigger in the industry, the studio retains certain rights.

However, Gearbox is already working on different projects for Embracer. What we did not expect is that there would be so many and of such caliber, since in the presentation of results corresponding to the last fiscal year, there is talk of nine triple-A games in development Only from Gearbox.

There are doubts about the term triple A“Gearbox continues to scale the organization to meet its ambitious growth planand there are currently nine AAA games in development,” the report says. The claim has raised questions as to what we consider a triple-A game. Normally they are usually titles with high production costs and technologically avant-garde, so it is hard to believe that Gearbox has nine projects like this on their hands.

For us, of course, the accounts do not come out, and it would be a pleasant surprise if they really referred to nine great titles as such. In fact, today we know six games that Gearbox will publish: Homeworld 3, Hyper Light Breaker, Relic Hunters Legends, Have a Nice Death, Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom y el nuevo Tales from the Borderlands, pero la mayoría de ellos no se perciben como triple A.

Be that as it may, the Embracer Group has been in the news in recent weeks due to the purchase of three Square Enix studios. Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal y Square Enix Montreal They will be part of the Swedish conglomerate after a transaction amounting to 300 million dollars, with plans to bring back sagas like Tomb Raider or Deus Ex.

