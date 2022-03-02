The creators of Celeste recover their prize The Game Award auctioned on Ebay

The statuette for best independent game of 2018 never made it to the Extremely OK Games offices.

Just over three years ago, the team at Matt Makes Games (now known as Extremely OK Games) won Best Independent Release at The Game Awards, a distinction the industry recognized for the great value of challenging 2D fantasy platform adventure. However, the statuette did not arrive home, at least not until now and after being found at an auction of Ebay.

The story is told by Ryan B., a content creator who loves the awards organized by Geoff Keighley every season in December. According to his explanation, in his eagerness to have a souvenir of the awards he proceeded to scour the net in search of a replica of The Game Awards. And he found a figure, coming from a seller unrelated to this type of product, valued at 500 dollars.

Ryan B. bid and ended up taking home the prize for $375 plus shipping. The surprise came when he received it at home: it was the Award for the Best Independent Game of 2018. The streamer explains that he then decided to communicate with the legitimate owners of it, discovering that the statuette never made it to the Matt Makes Games offices. At the moment the reason for the loss is not clear, although it seems to be a messaging error.

Be that as it may, the creators of Celeste can already boast in their offices of having a The Game Awards, which have wanted to compensate Ryan B. for his action.

