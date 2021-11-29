The creators of Danganronpa present their new dark fantasy and mystery game

Enigma Archives: Rain Code reunites in Spike Chunsoft the original team of the cult saga.

Spike Chunsoft has managed to steal the hearts of fans of the japanese visual novels with the acclaimed Danganronpa franchise. The saga mixes a classic bases in the genre with large doses of investigation and trials, in the style of Phoenix Wright, with a sadistic and crazy story that maintains a perfect balance between the extravagant and the hilarious.

That is why Spike Chunsoft does not need a presentation within a genre, which the study has managed to overcome with universes that come to animation, manga and a whole cult around its characters. The study has presented his next project, Enigma Archives: Rain Code, along with some game screenshots and promotional images.

Story, character design and soundtrack will be carried out by the Danganronpa teamThe official website describes Enigma Archives: Rain Code like a game of mystery and dark fantasy. Gematsu has published some of his images, where we can see the main characters, with designs that remind us to a great extent of the Danganronpa characters, thanks to the illustrations of Rui Komatsuzaki, who will be in charge of character design in the game.

The game will be written by Kazutaka Kodaka, creator of the Danganronpa series, accompanied by the soundtrack of Masafumi Takada, who also set the music for the popular series. There is no information yet on the story plot or characters, and we do not have confirmed platforms or a release date. But while we wait for news of the next Spike Chunsoft game, remember that you have available our analysis of Danganronpa 1-2 Reload, where you can find some of the reasons why this saga has become so beloved.

