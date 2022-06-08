The creators of Days Gone confirm their new game along with the renewal of their logo

Bend Studio has confirmed that it is working on an open world title with multiplayer elements.

Although Days Gone generated conflicting opinions at the time, it is still a title that has worked well commercially for PlayStation. For this reason, Sony continues to trust Bend Studio looking to the future, while the team focuses on an image renewal that they have already made official.

The study based in Oregon (United States) has presented its new logo, which they say is “an abstract and modern interpretation of the history of the studio, its location and its lifestyle”. You can see it below:

Located at the foot of beautiful Cascade Mountain in Central Oregon, Bend offers a unique lifestyle that allows us to work with technology and live analog. “As soon as our workday is done, we jump into adventure and use our extra life to slide down the slopes of Mount Bachelor, cruise down the Deschutes River, or go hiking.”

Bend Studio has been developing video games for 29 years, and titles like Siphon Filter, Resistance: Retribution or Uncharted: The Golden Abyss, in addition to the aforementioned Days Gone, his most recent release. They assure that the renovation of the image helps them to reflect on the past and look forward.

“Our new logo is only the beginning of the future for Bend Studio. As part of the PlayStation Studios family, we are committed to continue offering quality experiences that leave a lasting impact on our players,” they comment on the official PlayStation blog.

A new game on the horizon

But the thing has not stopped there, but Bend Studio has wanted to advance small tracks of the new video game they have in their hands. As mentioned in a job offer from almost a year ago, it is confirmed that it is committed to multiplayer elements and an open world base.

His new game will have a strong multiplayer focus“We are pleased to share with you a small preview of our current project. We are working on a new IP that includes multiplayer mode and is based on the open world systems of Days Gone, but with a whole new world that we are very excited to create for you. We can’t wait to make it known when the time comes.”

Despite this new adventure, it should be noted that those responsible for Days Gone had in mind to make a sequel and even a third part, but from Sony PlayStation they chose not to go ahead with the franchise. Likewise, the return of other classic sagas such as Siphon Filter or Resistance was considered.

