The creators of Destiny, acquired by PlayStation, are working on a new action game

Bungie has an open position for a third-person game on their job list.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 10, 2022, 09:19 19 comments

Although they are known for being the authors of the Halo saga and, more recently, the Destiny series, Bungie He still has a long future ahead of him. More after what happened earlier this year, when Sony announced the purchase of the studio for 3,600 million dollars, remaining as an independent subsidiary.

Looking for a creative director for the projectSince then we have known that the team has in mind various projects, but so far the details of all of them are unknown. However, a recent job posting on Bungie’s website leaves us with a clue as to a future title. Specifically, a new third person action game.

That it be action was something to be expected given the recent experience of the studio, but the fact that it is not an FPS and goes to the third person has drawn a lot of attention. The vacancy specifies that need a creative director to create a vision document, a list of features and technical specifications, so the production of the game could still be a long way off.

There are more job offers on the company’s website that do not refer to a new game as the one we have discussed does, but they could be related. For example, a level designer is wanted, but also a scenario artist. for both ask third person gaming experienceand previous work on platforms or isometric view is mentioned.

Waiting to find out what this new title is about, what we do know for sure is that Bungie will be important in the games as a service that PlayStation plans to release in the future. They also hope to soon be able to make their dream of bringing Destiny to the cinema come true, in addition to other media such as television or literature.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Destiny, Bungie and PlayStation.