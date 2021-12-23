The creators of Destruction AllStars work on a new triple-A multiplayer game for PS5

Several profiles of Lucid Games confirm the new project of an already known franchise.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 22 December 2021, 22:08 49 reviews

Maybe you don’t know Lucid Games, but they will sound familiar if we tell you that they are responsible for Destruction AllStars. The title was one of the first we met for PS5, although from the first variations in its price we knew that perhaps its focus was not too clear.

Now in the studio they seem to be working on a new project. If we pay attention to some LinkedIn profiles of its members, such as that of Drew Williams-Rostron, we can see that the technical designer of the team has updated his experience adding that he is working on a unannounced triple A. But it does not speak of a new IP, but of an already known franchise, which has triggered the rumors towards a possible return of Twisted Metal.

However, it seems that this new production would have a multiplayer approach Important, as a posted job opening talks about looking for “a talented multiplayer programmer to join our experienced team and work on an exciting next-gen multiplayer game.”

In the absence of more details, what is clear is that Lucid has something on his hands. Hopefully, yes, it comes out better than Destruction AllStars. Despite having a well thought out roadmap, the title has not managed to hook a good number of players, even having to add bots to the games due to the few users who are playing at certain times.

More on: Destruction Allstars, Lucid Games, PS5, Triple A, Next Gen, and Multiplayer.