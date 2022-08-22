The creators of Dreams are developing a game as a service, according to various job offers

Media Molecule is looking for workers to join its next project.

It’s no secret that PlayStation has several games as a service in mind over the next few years. Surely one of them is being developed by Media Molecule whose information in various job offers they suggest that they are creating a game as a service.

According to the media Lords of Gaming, Media Molecule is hiring people to develop a game as a service as it appears in the job offers that are on the official website. In several of them you can see that they belong to Dreams, but there are others where the name of the project does not appear and mention concepts related to games as a service.

Media Molecule is looking for a Director of Development whose description is: “You are an excellent manager of people with proven experience as an engineer in live games on multiple platforms. You have experience and understanding of the technical and organizational challenges involved in scaling up technology solutions and equipment to a sprawling game studio“.

Another job related to user tracking is given the following description: “Understanding a live service product and the role of user research in supporting Continuous development It’s an advantage, but it’s not essential.

Whatever it is, we will see in the future what Media Molecule will have prepared for us, which is sure to be a very creative project, as was Dreams. To learn more about the latest installment of this study, you can read the review of Dreams, a game that break down the barriers between creating and playing.

3D Games Discord

More about: Dreams and Media Molecule.