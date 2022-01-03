The creators of DYING: 1983 play mystery with the first trailer of their new RPG “eighties”

Project SAS has been in development for five years, but don’t expect to find out what it’s about by watching their latest video.

“40 years have passed since the story that happened in the game.” This statement and a video full of images, indeed, from past decades is the only information we have at the moment of Project SAS (temporary name), an RPG signed by the team at NEKCOM Games Co., authors of the still-in-development Dying: 1983.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out more details about the production. Its leaders promise an announcement for this January 6. What we do know, for now, is that Project SAS (temporary name) has been in development for five years, so it is possible to think that its launch is quite close in time.

The 80s are very present in the teaser-trailer of Project SASIn the shared video there are several classic prints from the early 80s, which are now 40 years old, but nothing that allows us to get an idea of ​​its exact setting, whether it will be a realistic RPG or will it be sought another approach.

We do have more information on Dying: 1983. The team based in Wuhan, China, presented this new adventure from the DYING: Reborn universe just over a year ago to PC and PS5 guaranteeing to multiply the size of the story and challenges of the original. For now, the release date of the horror video game is unknown. In the meantime, we invite you to review 40 independent titles to come.

More about: Project SAS and NEKCOM.